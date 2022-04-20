UP Govt Will Ensure Protection Of The Funds Of UPPCL Employees: Srikant Sharma

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government has assured the employees and engineers of the UPPCL that their funds would not be siphoned off and government was concerned over the matter.

State power minister Srikant Sharma in a statement here on Saturday said that gilty people due to whom the investments were made would not be spared.

"Every member of the UPPCL is the family member of the government and would ensure that their interest are not hampered," he said. The minister made these comment after it was found that UPPCL has invested around Rs 2631 crores of the employees GPF and CPF in DHFL, whose link with underworld are being investigated by ED. UP government has already ordered a vigilance probe into the matter with suspended a general manager. UNI