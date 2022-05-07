UP govt will develop 14 tourist circuits: Minister

Mathura: The Uttar Pradesh government will develop 14 tourist circuits to promote tourism in the state, a minister said on Friday.

One of these 14 tourist circuits would be dedicated to martyrs, Uttar Pradesh Minister for Tourism and Culture Jayveer Singh said.

Braj Bhoomi, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, would be developed as a new tourist hub displaying its ancient culture, the minister said after inaugurating the four-day Amrit Sangeet Utsav here.

The state government will develop new infrastructure and provide a facelift to Mathura with the cooperation of people, he said—PTI