UP Govt Waives Off State GST On Uri-The Surgical Strike

Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday waived the state GST on Bollywood movie Uri-The Surgical Strike.

The decision was taken in the state Cabinet meeting, held in the Kumbh tent city, here.

According to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, "The State GST waiver has been done, to instill a feeling of nationalism in the youth and the citizens of the country, by watching this film".

Earlier, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitaraman had watched the film with soldiers. Even Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani had made facilities in Amethi, so that people can watch the film free of cost.

The movie chronicles the events of the surgical strike, conducted by the Indian military against the suspected militants in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). It tells the story of 11 tumultuous events, over which the operation was carried out.

The film, directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, was released on January 11. UNI