UP Govt Transfers Senior IAS Officers

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government transferred 18 senior IAS officers in a major bureaucratic reshuffle along with confirming RK Tewari as permanent Chief Secretary on Friday.

According to official sources here, Mr Alok Sinha additional Chief Secretary commercial tax departments will be the new Agriculture Production Commissioner(APC) in place of R K Tewari, who becomes the permanent CS.

Mr Alok Kumar –II ,principal secretary infrastructure and industrial development department has been given additional charge of IT and electronics department while Manoj Kumar Singh principal secretary urban development goes to rural development and panchyatraj department in same capacity.

Deepak Kumar, principal secretary housing will take over as principal secretary urban development. Ms Anita Singh principal secretary panchyatraj department goes as principal secretary food security and drug administration department. Ms Kalpana Awasthi ,waiting for posting has been posted as principal secretary sports and rural engineering services.

Mr Amit Mohan Prasad principal secretary agriculture and Devesh Chaturvedi ,principal secretary health and family welfare swap places. Mohammed Iftikharuddin additional chief secretary sports goes as chairman of UP state road Transport Corporation.

Dr Ashok Chandra special secretary governor's secretariat has been posted as special secretary women welfare department. Ms Monika S Garg waiting for posting has been posted as principal secretary higher education department.

Virendra Kumar Singh secretary panchyatraj department has been posted as divisional commissioner Moradabad. Bhuvnesh Kumar secretary finance has been posted as principal secretary dairy development, fisheries and animal husbandry department in place of BL Meena who goes to horticulture department.

Sudhir Garg has been divested of additional charge of the horticulture department and he will hold only forest and environment. Jagdish Prasad MD UP state construction and infrastructure development corporation and Shiv Prasad –I secretary State information commission swap places. UNI