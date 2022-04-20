UP Govt Transfers Four DIG Rank Officers

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government transferred four Deputy Inspector General rank officials among other IPS officers on Saturday, the UP Home Department said here.

SC Dubey, who was DIG of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) Moradabad, has been posted as DIG Azamgarh range. He will replace J Ravindra Gaur who was appointed as the new DIG of SIT Lucknow, it said.

Besides, IPS Modak Rajesh has been appointed as Gorakhpur''s DIG and Anil Kumar Rai as the Inspector General of Provincial Armed Constabulary headquarters, the UP home department said. D Pradeep Kumar has been appointed as Jhansi Senior Superintendent of Police and Keshav Kumar Chaudhari as the Commandant of 35 battalion of PAC, Lucknow. PTI