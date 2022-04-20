UP Govt Transfers 8 More IPS Officers

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government today transferred eight more IPS officers, a day after it made major top level changes in the state force.

Additional Director General (PAC) Prashant Kumar has been made ADG (Traffic), while Ashutosh Pandey ADG/IG (PAC east zone, Lucknow) is now the ADG (Police Technical Services).

Raj Kumar Vishwakarma, who was ADG (Police Technical Services) has been made the new ADG SIT, according to an official statement.

Satish Kumar Mathur is the new ADG (Police Training College, Sitapur). Earlier, he was ADG (UP Power Corporation), the statement released by the UP government said.

Kamal Saxena, who was posted as ADG (Home Department) has been made the ADG (UP Power Corporation). Mahendra Modi, who was ADG (SIT), is now ADG (Training).

Anil Agarwal has been relieved from the charge of ADG/Director (Traffic), but will retain the post of ADG of Integrated Technology Enabled Citizen Centric Services (ITECCS) more commonly known as Dial 100 service.

Sanjay Singhal has been made Inspector General (Home Department).

Yesterday, UP Director General of Police Javeed was shunted to a less important post by the Yogi Adityanath government, which transferred 12 IPS officers in the first big reshuffle in the top police hierarchy in UP.

A 1980-batch IPS officer Sulkan Singh, who was DG (Training), has replaced Ahmad, a 1984-batch IPS officer, who has been shifted as the DG (Provincial Armed Constabulary).