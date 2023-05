UP Govt Transfers 14 IAS Officers

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Government late night on Tuesday transferred 14 officers of Indian Administrative Services (IAS). According to official sources here on Wednesday, special secretary home Akhilesh Tiwari has been made the new District Magistrate of Sitapur while CDO Saharanpur Renu Tiwari has been made special secretary food security and medicine administration. The other officers who were transferred are special secretary women welfare Medha Roopam which has been made CDO Barabanki, Joint Magistrate (JM) Arvind Singh has been made CDO Prayagraj, JM Bagpat Ashish Kumar has been made CDO Gonda, JM ,Meerut Ms Nisha has been made CDO Badaun, JM Ghaziabad Pawan Agarwal has been made CDO Majarajganj and JM Ayodhya Madhusudan Nagraj Hulgi has been made CDO Sultanpur. CDO Shahjahanpur Prerna Sharma has been made Secretary Moradabad Development Authority, JM Etah Mahendra Singh Taswa has been made CDO Shahjahanpur, JM Barabanki Shah Kumar Dwivedi has been made CDO Sonebhadra and JM Mathura Rajendra Pesia has been made CDO Deoria. JM Prayagraj Rajganpati R has been made CDO Etawah and JM Sultanpur Pranay Singh has been made CDO Saharanpur. The government has also shifted 2 senior Provincial Civil Services(PCS) officers. UNI