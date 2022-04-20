UP Govt Transfers 13 IPS Officers

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government today transferred 13 senior Indian Police Services (IPS) officers with giving posting to three officials who were out of the state and waiting for posting. Official sources here said, the DG, who has returned from study leave Nasir Kamal has been made DG anti-corruption organisation, DG Economic Offences Wing(EOW) Alok Prasad has been given additional charge of SIT/ Logastics, ADG personnel Aditya Mishra has been made ADG UP 100 and ADG training D L Ratnam has been made ADG State Human Rights Commission. ADG Police Training Centre Sitapur S K Mathur has been made ADG Training headquarters Lucknow, ADG, returning from Central deputation, Rajiv Krishna has been made ADG/ Director Dr B R Ambedkar Police Academby Moradabad and IG ( administration) Sujit Pandey has been made IG/Director Telecommunication. IG, Police training school Moradabad LV Antony Dev Kumar has been shifted in the same capacity to the police training college Moradabad, DIG ATF Dr Manoj Tiwari has been made DIG personnel HQ at DGP office, IG Housing and welfare, PHQ Allahabad Dr K S Pratap Kumar has been additional charge of IG PAC east zone, Allahabad , IG, return from Central deputation, Raja Srivatava, has been made IG ( Agra zone) and DIG Police Housing corporation P C Meena, has been made chairman and MD of Police Housing Corporation. However, the officials said Raja Srivastava would take the charge of Agra zone after the present IG (Agra Zone) Ashok Mutha Jain leaves for central deputation. UNI