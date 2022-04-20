UP govt transfer 12 IPS officers

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government transferred 12 Indian Police Services (IPS) officers in the state with appointing new police chief in the important Rampur district and giving a new IG Law and Order at the headquarters.

The transfers were made late Saturday night but it was announced on Sunday morning by the state Home Department.

According to the officials, SP Police headquarters, Prayagraj Shahun Gautam will be the new Superintendent of Police (SP) of Rampur, replacing Santosh Kumar Mishra, who takes the post of Mr Gautam.

Mr Jyoti Narain, who returned from central deputation recently, will be the new IG (Law and Order) of the state.

DG rules and manuals Viswaheet Mahapatra will be DG special investigations, ADG GSO Sunil Kumar Gupta will be ADG telecommunication, ADG cyber crime Ashok Singh will be ADG traffice, ADG security Ravi Joseph Lokku will be ADG GSO, IG fire services N Ravindra will be IG Provising and budget.

IG Railway Vijay Prakash will be IG Fire services and IG CB-CID Dharamver will be IG Homeguard.

SP attached to DGP office, Manoj Kumar Sonkar will be commandant 6th Battalion PAC , Meerut and SP, ATC Sitapur Suryakant Tripathi will be commandant 44th battalion PAC, Meerut..

UNI