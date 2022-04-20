UP Govt To Undertake 3-Day Special Campaign To Curb COVID-19 Spread

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced a three-day special cleanliness campaign to curb the spread of COVID-19 infection and other communicable diseases.

"The three-day special cleanliness campaign will be organised on July 10, 11 and 12 in villages and urban areas. The campaign will be organised in coordination with the departments of urban development, rural development, panchayati raj and other institutions," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said after chairing a meeting of senior officials here.

He directed that special attention should be given to social distancing during the campaign.

Under the campaign, anti-larval chemicals will be sprayed in all districts of the state. Fogging will also be done.

The chief minister also stressed on cleaning of water tanks, and said public toilets must be constructed in rural areas on a priority basis. He added that COVID-19 testing capacity should be increased to 35,000 tests per day.

"Additional teams should be constituted to collect maximum possible samples and the team members should be trained for the same," Adityanath said. In a statement issued here, the chief minister said installation of TrueNAT machines should be encouraged in private hospitals.

TrueNat, a diagnostic machine is commonly used for testing drug-resistant tuberculosis.

He also called for increasing the number of COVID-19 help desks, adding their regular and proper operation should be ensured. PTI