UP Govt To Study OBC Social Justice Committee Report

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government is set to study Other Backward Classes Social Justice Committee report, submitted by panel's chairman justice (retired) Raghvendra Kumar.

The committee, headed by a former Allahabad High Court judge Kumar, submitted the report, probably suggesting categorisation in the 27 per cent reservation given to the backwards.

With Lok Sabha elections just six months away, the committee report could be a major charmer for the most backward communities (MBCs), who lagged behind in getting the facility for the past three decades. The committee was set up by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to consider providing quota to MBCs within the OBC quota.

The report, which was submitted in a sealed envelope, is expected to be reviewed by the state government and then placed before the state cabinet for approval.

While the details of the report have not been disclosed, speculation are rife that the four-member committee led by Justice Raghvendra Kumar mainly focused on how MBCs were left out of 27 per cent reservation for OBCs. The committee was set up after demand for separate quota was raked by the Jat and other communities in western UP. Allahabad High Court too through its couple of directives had also sought to know the details of the reservation.

The committee was set up on May 2, 2018 and other members of the committee were Retired IAS J P Vishwakarma, BHU (economic) Prof Bhupendra Vikram Singh and Advocate Ashok Rajbhar.

The committee collected the data and details about the backward reservation and the castes getting it with percentage details. The committee also studies the MBC quotas given in other states and the backward reservation status there.

Earlier this year, Mr Adityanath had announced in the assembly that his government may consider separate reservations for MBCs and maha-Dalits in government jobs.

Rebel UP minister and Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar had repeatedly asked the CM to increase OBC quota and allocate separate quota for backward castes, most backward castes and other backwards among the MBCs.

Mr Rajbhar had suggested that OBC, who mainly comprise of Yadavs and Kurmis, be restricted to 7 per cent quota, while MBCs and most backwards among MBCs be given 8 per cent and 13 per cent reservation, respectively.

However, sources said that implementing quota within quota won't be easy as it would require a Constitutional amendment.

Sources in the BJP said the state government would look into committee's recommendations and then send its report to the Centre.

MBCs, who account for 40 per cent of UP's population, hold electoral significance. UNI