Jhansi: From June 01 vaccination for 18+ categories will start in all Uttar Pradesh districts, informed state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on May 23 while addressing a press conference in Jhansi. "Vaccination for 18+ will going to start in 75 districts of state," the CM said. —ANI
UP Govt To Start Vaccination For 18+ Categories In All Districts From June 1
