    Menu
    States & UTs

    UP Govt To Start Vaccination For 18+ Categories In All Districts From June 1

    April20/ 2022


    Jhansi: From June 01 vaccination for 18+ categories will start in all Uttar Pradesh districts, informed state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on May 23 while addressing a press conference in Jhansi. "Vaccination for 18+ will going to start in 75 districts of state," the CM said. —ANI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in