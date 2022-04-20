UP Govt To Start Rapid Metro Train

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government would start Rapid Metro Train under the Regional Rapid Transit System between Meerut and New Delhi via Ghaziabad soon.

In a cabinet decision taken here on Saturday night by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the project costing Rs 30,600 crore will be borne by the state government, centre and New Delhi government. The maximum speed of the train will be 180 KMPH with average speed of 100 KMPH.

Besides to introduce environment friendly transport system, government will start 580 electric buses in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Agra, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Mathura. Briefing about 34 decisions taken in the cabinet meeting , state government Spokesman Siddhartha Nath Singh and Shreekant Sharma informed that government also approved of a High Monitored Committee headed by the CM to decide on erecting a huge statue of Lord Shree Ram in Ayodhya.

The project will be completed through donations and corporate social responsibility fund.

To mark 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the cabinet increased the discount on Khadi from 20 percent to 25 percent. Cabinet also cleared incentives of Rs 750 per month to Rs 1,500 per month to Anganwadi workers. Government also started a financial help of Rs 15,000 in six phases to girl child under 'Kanya Sumangal Yojna' starting from birth till graduation.

To facilitate better return to farmers, state government fixed Rs 1,840 minimum support price for wheat. The MSP is Rs 1,460 per quintal when Adityanath took charge as CM. To improve the power supply, the government also took two new power transmission projects in Western UP. Cabinet also cleared two integrated complexes for Majhola and Balia sugarmills costing Rs 400 crore each. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, through video conferencing with the senior administrative officials of the State on Saturday night, directed to strengthen the security arrangement to ensure peaceful celebration of both Mahashivratri and Holi festivals. Mr Adityanath further directed that besides maintaining peace, the officials should also ensure proper cleanliness, sanitation of the localities so that the festivals could be celebrated in a healthy atmosphere. UNI