UP Govt To Set Up Tiger Protection Foundations To Promote Eco-Tourism

Lucknow: With an aim to promote eco-tourism , Uttar Pradesh Government has decided to set up Tiger protection Foundations in three forest ranges including Dudhwa which will not only bring these ranges on the global map but also help in empowering of tribals residing in that zone.

The ranges where such Tiger Protection Foundations will be set up are in Dudhwa, Pilibhit and Nishangarh in Bijnore. The decision regarding this was taken in the cabinet meeting held here on Tuesday.

Government spokesman Sidharth Nath Singh said that the cabinet approved the Dudwa Tiger Protection Foundation on Tuesday while discussion was held for the other two, which will be approved later on.

He said these Tiger Protection Foundations will be self sufficient. Neither Central not state governments will finance the project. "The Foundation will generate its own resources which could be through tourist entry fees or by organizing events or seminar. The focus of the Foundation will be to promote eco-tourism and provide job to the tribal community residing in the reserve forest zone," Singh said.

The Foundation will be headed by a 12 member committee with Forest Minister as its President. A four member committee, head by the Field officer of the said range, will oversee the day to day working.

In another decision Government has decided to build an integrated complex under PPP model in Kisan Co-Operative Sugar Mill, Majhaula in Pilibhit district. The said mill is closed since 2010-11. Spokesman said that mill has 40.38 acre of land which will be given on lease to the private players for 30 years. The lease rent for first 10 years will be Rs 90 lakh which will go up to Rs 135 lakh for next decade and for 21 to 30th year the lease rent will be Rs 180 lakh.

"The private mill needs to invest Rs 260 crore in this mill which will have a sugar mill, co-generation unit and a distillery," he said.

Singh also informed that government has cleared the cane dues of Rs 18615.93 crore till date which was Rs 18066.75 crore last year.

The government has also extended the tri-partite agreement from retrospective effect of November 15, 2016 which will ensure smooth functioning of power supply in the state. The Tri-partite agreement is signed between State Government, RBI and Finance Ministry to ensure power and coal purchase from the PSUs.

"The agreement was signed for 15 years in 2001 but the same was not renewed in 2016. With no agreement in place problems were creeping in. To set the house in order the Cabinet has renewed the agreement from retrospective effect from November 15, 2016," Singh said. The cabinet also agreed the budget allocation for the multi-purpose hall in Ballia. The construction of said hall had started in 2005 and after three revisions the work was not complete. Initially the project was of Rs 2.32 crore but with the corresponding period it has gone up to Rs 5.95 crore.

"The cabinet has approved additional fund and has asked the construction agency to complete the project by December 2018," spokesman said. The state cabinet has also approved a proposal to create a post of Joint Commandant in the Home Guard. UNI