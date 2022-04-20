UP Govt To Set Up Temporary Cow Shelter Homes In Villages And Urban Areas

Lucknow: Facing critical criticism from the opposition and even from the common people over increase in stray animals particular old cows and bullocks leading to increase in road accidents and damage of crops, Uttar Pradesh government has announced a policy to construct temporary cow shelters in all the villages and urban areas.

In order to fund the construction of these cow shelters and daily running cost, the government has imposed 2 per cent cess on excise duty besides 0.5 per cent cess would be imposed on state run tolls.

The Mandi Parishad, which used to give one per cent of its tax to the panchyats would now give 2 per cent instead while eight state public sector units like Setu Nigam and UPSIDC will fund 0.5 per cent in the project under under Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR) programme. The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting here on Tuesday which was chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The CM in his speech before the cabinet sternly said that cow slaughter will not be permitted at any cost in the state and these temporary shelter homes will take care of the cows, bullocks and other animals, which are freed by the people as they become useless for them. State Animal Husbandry Minister S P Singh Baghel said here that under the policy all villages and urban areas will have temporary cow shelters which will be constructed and managed by the panchayats in the rural area and urban local bodies in the urban areas.

"There is no dearth of funds, as 8 departments would pump funds for the purpose while additional cess in the excise and state toll along with hike in the Mandi fund would get the work done in a faster note," he said.

Mr Baghel said Mandi Parishad which used to give Rs 17 crore annually has increased its share to R 34 crores.

Besides state government has already provided Rs 100 crores in the budget with each of the 75 districts getting Rs 1.20 crores for stray animal shelter. Admitting that stray animals are really a big problem in the rural and urban areas, leading to increase in road mishaps and damage of crop, the minister said maximum work for construction of these shelter homes will be done through MGNREGA on government land while the panchyats or the urban local bodies will be given Rs 30 per animal per month for the keep.

He said that as per the preliminary estimate every village would take care of 1000 stray animals mostly cows while committees would be set up at Block, tehsil, district ,divisional and state level to monitor these shelter homes from day to day manner. The minister maintained that good work is being done in his home district of Ferozabad where around 100 animal shelter homes are under construction.

Meanwhile in another decision, the UP government has amended the rule for appointment of secretary post in the UP Institute of Design.

Earlier, the post required 20 years of experience from any renowned institute which has been lowered to 15 years while the maximum age was 57 year which has now been lowered to 55 years and the minimum age for eligibility would be 45 years. Besides DG NIFT would appoint an expert as an additional member in the selection board. UNI