UP Govt To Set Up Model Flood Relief Camp In Every Tehsil

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Dr Anoop Chandra Pandey has directed all the district authorities to establish one model relief camp in each and every tehsil of the state as an early preparatory action to deal with floods.

He has also directed to put a banner of 'Model Relief Camp 'outside of every camp for their identity. He has directed to distribute fresh and nutritious food containing 2400 calories for adult male and female where as food contains 1700 calories for children twice in a day in each and every relief camp as per earlier menu.

Additional arrangements of fruits and milk for the breast feeding mother should also be ensured on priority, he said.

Keeping in view the havoc of flood Dr Pandey has issued this directive during video conferencing with the concerned officers here on Friday.

For the proper functioning of the relief camp, Dr Pandey directed to nominate the officers below sub divisional magistrate level as an in-charge of the relief camp and Tehsildar, Nayab Tehsildar should be nominated as nodal officer for his support. Regular monitoring of river water should be done by the District Magistrate along with the irrigation department will help to check any mis-happening to occur.

He has also directed the officers concerned to make an arrangement of potable water, toilets, electricity supply, health and security measures in every relief camps along with deploying medical officers and the model camps should have proper arrangement of education and playing facilities for the children of flood effected families.

Dr Pandey has directed to broadly publisize the model relief camps with the help of newspaper, electronic media, print media so that the effected families could get relevant information regarding the relief camps. He has also directed all the District Magistrates to send the video footage and photos of relief camps on departmental website. UNI