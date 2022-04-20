UP Govt To Set Up Migration Commission To Provide Jobs

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday announced to set up a Migration Commission to ensure employment opportunities for the migrants who are returning to their roots.

The decision to set up the Commission was taken during the 'Team -11' meeting of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

State Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awnish Awasthi told media persons here that the Commission will study the profile of the migrants and provide jobs as per their skills.

Post announcement of coronavirus-induced lockdown on March 24, tens of thousands of daily-wage migrant workers suddenly found themselves without jobs and with the looming fear of hunger, they began arduous journeys back to their natives despite assurance by the respective state governments to provide free food and shelter.

"Already 23 lakh migrant workers have reached the state and more were expected. While viewing the profiles of the migrants, the officials have come to know that the returnees included a good number of para medics and technicians," Mr Awasthi said. The CM said that all the migrants, who have returned, would be given Rs 1,000 along with other things like free foodgrains, job cards for unskilled workers and permanent jobs for the skilled workers. UNI