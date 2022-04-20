UP Govt To Set Up Cardiac, Cancer Care Units In All District Hospitals: Minister

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday informed the state Assembly that very soon, all 174 district level hospitals in the state will have cardiac and cancer care units, besides a fresh drive of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) vaccination to 55 lakh children, from April 1.

State Health Minister Sidharthnath Singh, replying to questions from different members in the state Assembly, said that the government has improved the health system a lot and in the past one year, more than 800 expert doctors have been appointed.

The Minister said the government has now introduced a new system of bidding to appoint expert doctors in 28 districts and in future, more districts would be added.

"In the bidding system, around 400 doctors have been appointed on their terms and conditions," he said.

He said there were only 2970 doctors in the state, when the Yogi Adityanath government came to power last yer but against appointment of 2065 new doctors by the UP Public Service Commission, 1662 have joined their duties so far. There is a demand of 7300 doctors in the state and presently 3769 are working.

"We are planning to set up cardiac and cancer care units in all the district hospitals," he said.

However, the Opposition members alleged that there was acute shortage of doctors and in most of the district hospitals, there were no expert doctors. The members specifically indicated about the situation in Saharanpur, Ballia and Sharavasti district hospital, where there were no expert doctors.

The Minister said they have also introduced a new system of attaching expert doctors in adjoining districts in some days of a week, to cope up with the shortage.

Talking about the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and JE, Singh said that all the expert doctors of the disease would be deployed in the Basti and Gorakhpur division for next four months from April besides from April 1 a fresh vaccination drive would be launched against JE. Besides the state government in support from UNICEF will reach to 50 lakh household in eastern UP to aware them about the AES and JE, he said.

The Minister admitted that in 2015, there were total of 2900 cases of AES in which 491 children died while in 2016 the total number of AES patients was 3911 and death was 641 and in 2017 there were 4724 numbers of AES patients and 654 died. But, the Minister contradicted the claim of Independent member Amanmani Tripathi, who said that so far, 6917 children have died alone in the BRD Medical College hospital of Gorakhpur, due to encephalitis.

BSP member Vinay Tiwari demanded that encephalitis expert doctors should be deployed at the Primary and Community health centres in eastern UP. "Expert doctors would be deployed at all community health centres of Basti and Gorakhpur division, while 1300 ANMs have been trained on encephalitis, who will also be a big help for the patients," Mr Singh said.

In another question, the Health Minister said the government has released Rs 553.7 crore out of the total Rs 623.74 crore for the purchase of medicines by the government-run hospitals. Of the allotted amount, 30 per cent will be used for the local purchase of medicines, he said. UNI