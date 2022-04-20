UP Govt To Set Up Board For Development Of Ayodhya

Lucknow: After setting up of Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust by the central government to construct the Ram temple at Ayodhya, now Uttar Pradesh government is set to float a new Board, for development of Ayodhya in next two years.

The Yogi Adityanath government is preparing a draft to set up Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Development Board, which will be responsible for the development of infrastructure in Ayodhya at international standard for making it a big tourist and pilgrim centre of the world.

According to the sources here on Monday, the Development Board will comprise of around five members with chief minister as its chairperson.

"In the first phase, the Board will prepare a draft for development of Ayodhya with a fund of Rs 250 cr with a time period of two years," sources added.

Sources further said that the proposal of the Board is likely to be placed before the state cabinet,and the meeting is scheduled to be held in the state capital on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, which is scheduled to hold their first meeting in New Delhi on February 19, might announce the date for the start of construction of the Ram temple. The possible dates are Ram Navmi (April 2) and Akshay Tritiya (April 26). Sources confirmed that the meeting would be attended by seven office-bearers along with some other nominated members. Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced in Parliament about the formation of the Trust with 15 members (seven members, three trustees and five nominated members). This was in line with the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

On the other hand, the saints of Ayodhya are in discussion on where to shift the idols of the Ram Janambhoomi, when the temple would be constructed. But there is no consensus about it and a final decision would be taken by the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust in its meeting.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel on Monday visited Ayodhya where she worshiped at the Ram Janambhoomi and at Hanuman Garhi temples. UNI



