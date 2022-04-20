UP Govt To Set Up 13 New Medical Colleges In 3 Years: Retirement Age Of Teachers To Be 70 Yrs

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government informed the state assembly on Friday that 13 new medical colleges would be established in the state in next three years time with five of them to start new academic session from 2019.

Health Minister Ashutosh Tandon said there is a shortage of professor and lecturers in the medical colleges but the process was underway to bridge the gap by enhancing the age of retirement from 65 years to 70 years and other incentives.

"During the past 70 years, the state had 13 medical colleges but now this BJP government will add the same number in just three years time," he announced.

Replying to a question of BSP member Lalji Verma, the Minister said the government was also considering to implement the recommendations made by the Medical Council of India(MCI) for promotion of the professors and lecturers.

"This year 313 teachers have been appointed while 278 have been promoted. But unfortunately 113 teachers did not join their duties," he said.

The BSP member alleged that due to the delay in the appoint process, most of the doctors with MD qualification prefer to join private practice rather than to be a teacher in the medical college. The minister said the government was also starting a process for filling up bonds from the doctors while they do MD so that they can join as teachers in the state medical colleges.

He also informed that against the post of 388 professors in the state medical colleges there are vacancies of 137 posts, in associate professor there are vacancies of 205 posts against the total posts of 507 and in lecturers or Assistant professor there are vacancies of 240 out of the total posts of 949. UNI