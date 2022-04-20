UP govt to serve food to health workers fighting Covid-19

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh health department will be providing food to all the doctors and paramedical staff of the state battling the coronavirus crisis, an official said here on Saturday.

Family welfare director general Badri Vishal has written to all the Chief Medical Officers of the state, stating that along with the doctors, all the paramedical personnel who are combating the coronavirus pandemic should be supported both physically and mentally. They will be served food and for this, Rs 500 per day has been allowed for each health worker.

Besides, additional funds have been sanctioned for the laundry expenses of all these medical personnel . The amount has been fixed at Rs 1,500 in A category cities, Rs 1,250 in B category cities and Rs 1,000 in C category cities.

–IANS