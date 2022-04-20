    Menu
    UP Govt To Resume OPDs In Health Centres, Private Hospitals

    April20/ 2022


    Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government has decided to re-open OPDs in Primary Health Centers (PHC), Community Health Centres (CHC) and in private hospitals of the state.

    Due to the lockdown to stem the coronavirus from spreading the OPDs had been shut.

    Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad directed this to all district magistrates and Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) in the state.

    With the resumption of OPDs, the state government also issued guidelines to be followed in the hospitals for the prevention of COVID-19. —ANI

