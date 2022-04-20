UP Govt To Release 11,000 Inmates To De-Congest Prisons

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government has ordered release of around 11,000 convicted and under trial prisoners jailed in 71 jails in the state in view to ease out the crowd in the prisons due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

A high level committee headed by a senior judge of the Allahabad high court Pankaj Kumar Jaiswal along with it's two members, Additional chief secretary home Awnish Awasthi and DG Jails Anand Kumar made the recommendation to the government which was approved by CM Yogi Adityanath here on Saturday. Of the jailed prisoners to be released are 8500 under trials and 2500 convicts, officials confirmed.

Earlier Supreme court had ordered all the states to consider release on parole of prisoners , whose punishment is not more than 7 years, to ease out crowd in the jails during Coronavirus scare.

According to officials the under-trials would be given bail for 8 weeks on personal bonds while the convicts would be given parole for 8 weeks in a similar manner. UNI