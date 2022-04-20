UP Govt To Purchase Wheat From Farmers Doorstep On MSP During Lockdown

Lucknow: In a big relief to the farmers, who could be facing problem in selling their wheat and other harvested produce during lock down, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials to make arrangement to purchase wheat from the farmers from their door step on Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The government has also suggested the private flour mills and other private companies that they can also purchase wheat from the farmers from their door step only on MSP.

The government in another decision has asked all the higher, vocational, technical, agricultural, medical institutions to go for online teaching so that the students complete their courses during the lock down period.

These decision were taken by the CM during his meeting with Team-11 here on Sunday.

Briefing media persons here, state additional chief secretary home Awnish Awasthi said that CM has clearly said that the farmers should not have any problems harvesting and selling of their produce.

"Already around 40 per cent of harvesting have been completed in the state and to prevent any problem to the farmers, the agricultural department should go at the door step of the farmers to purchase their wheat or other produce, " the CM conveyed to the officials.

However, the CM was concerned about the students who are forced to sit in their houses and were not completing their courses during the lock down period.

"All the higher educational institutes should prepare an online facility for their students to complete their courses," the CM said to the officials.

During the meeting, the CM appreciated the move of the Chandrashekhar Azad Agriculture University in Kanpur which has contributed a lot in online teaching of the students and even made 250 contents given to the students along with over 4000 material sent through whatsup to the students. Besides the university has also prepared e-time table for the students.

In the meeting the CM said that no public function should be held on the occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar Birth Anniversary on April 14 or celebration of any festival in the coming week.

"We have to ensure that the people celebrate all functions at their home during the lock down," he said. UNI