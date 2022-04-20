UP Govt To Provide Rs 10,000 Loan To Urban Street Vendors

Lucknow: After granting Rs 2002 crore to the MSMEs in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced provision of Rs 10,000 as loan to the urban street vendors to beat the lockdown and Coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, migrant workers continue to reach Uttar Pradesh by special trains, buses and other means. Over 6.5 lakh migrant workers have reached UP during the past over one week while on Friday over 75,000 will arrive by 70 special trains.

However after the lockdown, over 13 lakh migrant workers and their families have returned to UP. The information were shared by the Team 11 officials after a review meet with the Chief Minister.

The CM directed the officials to draw a strategy to distribute upto Rs 10,000 as loan to the urban street vendors.

State had already provided Rs 1000 as assistance to around 8.41 lakh registered urban street vendors and now they would be given loan up to Rs 10,000 for re-starting their trade which stopped due to the lockdown. The state government has all the data of these urban street vendors, who were given Rs 1000 in April through DBT. UNI