UP Govt To Provide Interim Compensation To Victims Of Mob Lynching

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to provide interim compensation to the victims of mob lynching and other crimes, including acid attack, besides announcing the paddy purchase policy during the Kharif season.

The decisions were taken in the state cabinet meeting here on Tuesday, which was chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

A state government Spokesperson and Minister Sidharthnath Singh, while briefing the mediapersons here, said the decision to provide interim relief of the compensation was taken on a verdict of the Supreme court. "The government has allowed an interim compensation to 25 per cent of the maximum ex-gratia allowed in the crime on the recommendation of the District Magistrate after a preliminary probe," he said, adding that the compensation has been categorised in each crime. In another decision, the government announced the policy to purchase paddy from the farmers during the Kharif season, with fixing a target to purchase 50 lakh metric tonne. "The price of common variety has been fixed to Rs 1815 per quintal and Grade A category will get a price of Rs 1835 per quintal. In addition, the farmers would get Rs 20 per quintal as transportation and cleaning cost," he said.

Mr Singh said the paddy purchase would commence in Lucknow region and some other western districts from October 1 and will continue till January 31, 2020, while in the rest of the districts, it will commence from November 1 and end on February 29,2020. In other to prevent the involvement of middlemen in the purchase, he said anyone selling more than 100 quintal of paddy, would have to provide an additional proof.

"Like the previous years, the payment of paddy would be made online within 72 hours, with sellers giving their Aadhar numbers," he said, adding that this time, the ryots involved in contract farming and land tillers, would also be allowed to sell their paddy at the purchase centers.

In another important decision, the government has approved a proposal to amend the UP Agriculture Service rule with changing qualification for the appointment of the technical assistants in the agriculture department.

Mr Singh said earlier, only BSc (Agriculture) graduates were allowed for the appointment, but now, BSc (Horticulture), BSc (Forestry), BSc (Agriculture Engineering) and BSc (Community Science) graduates would be allowed in their category, along with other similar subjects.

Similarly, the government has also changed the selection process of the candidates for Groups C, B and A, with some relaxation.

The Cabinet has also approved a proposal to take guarantee for cash credit of Rs 3221.63 crore for the 23 sugar mills under cooperative sector in the state, who will commence their cane crushing by next month.

The government will have to pay Rs 8.05 crore to the cooperative banks as guarantee, who will lend cash money to these mills. The government has also approved the compounding tax system for the khandasari units for next 3 years till 2022. Even after increase in the compounding tax, the government will have to bear a financial loss of Rs 49.01 crore, during the next three year period.

The Yogi Adityanath government has also amended rule in transportation of potable and non-potable alcohol in the state.

State Principal Secretary (Excise) Sanjay Bhusreddy said the stringent law has been made for transportation of liquor and ethanol, to prevent any irregularities. 'Now permission would be given through online and all the vehicles would be GPS fitted. There would be no break in the journey of the vehicle at any cost," he said.

The government has given free of cost 2.347 hectare of land in Dibiyapur of Auriyya district for construction of a bus station, which would be completed in the next one-and-a-half year, with a cost of Rs four crore.

The government, in another decision, approved to provide 59.79 hectares of gram sabha land and 29.36 hectare of government land, free of cost, to the Civil Aviation department, for the construction of an international airport at Jevar in Gautam Buddh Nagar district. UNIUP Govt To Provide Interim Compensation To Victims Of Mob Lynching