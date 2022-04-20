UP Govt To Promote Entertainment Sector In Big Way: Minister

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government in order to promote films, will set up a film city in the state and will organise Bhojpuri film festival. "The BJP government in the state was committed to promoting the film industry in the state so that it can earn more revenue with bringing laurel for the the state," Deputy Chief Minister and in-charge of the entertainment tax department Keshav Prasad Maurya said. Talking to media persons to discuss about the achievement of the six-month regime of the department, Mr Maurya said the revenue of the department has increased by a record 121 per cent in the first quarter of the presence fiscal. The department has earned Rs 187 crore in the first quarters. He said the government has moved a proposal to promote construction of multiplexes in the cities where there is none while the closed down cinema halls would be opened. "Under these proposals, 10 multiplexes and 25 closed down cinema halls have been approved," he said. "Of the 700 closed down cinema halls, the government has moved a proposal to provide a subsidy between 100 per and 50 per cent in the GST for next five years," the minister said. Mr Maurya added that the department which will be merged with the new GST department very soon and the employees would be transferred accordingly, said that a website would be launched so that the investors and the entrepreneurs to end red tapism. Meanwhile, Mr Maurya who is also the minister of the Public Enterprises department of the total 40 PSUs, government has implemented the seventh pay commission in 10 PSUs, which included UP Power Corporation Limited(UPPCL). UNI