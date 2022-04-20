UP Govt To Present Its Side On Triple 'Talaq' In SC After Taking Views Of Muslim Women

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said the government will present its side in the Supreme Court over the controversial triple 'talaq' issue as per the views of the Muslim women. " I have asked the concerned department to make a report after meeting the Muslim women. Besides, all the women ministers of the state have been asked to meet the women organisations to seek their views on the issue," Mr Adityanath said while reviewing the presentation made by the women welfare and other departments concerned here late last night. The Supreme court is slated to hear the triple 'talaq' case from May 11 and the state government, along with the Centre, is likely to give their views on the matter. BJP has already opposed the triple 'talaq' system, saying that it was inhuman and an insult to the women. The BJP government has also asked the Minority Welfare Department to introduce history, geography, science, maths and english subjects in the course of all the Madarsas in the state. Besides this, vocational education and skill training should be made compulsory there. He said that every district should have a community center for the minorities. The CM also asked the department concerned to move a proposal to make marriage registration compulsory in the state. Stating that the security and welfare of the women is one of the priority of the state government, the CM said he would soon launch the Bhagya Laxmi scheme where a poor family gets a bond of Rs 50,000 on the birth of a girl child. Under the bond, when the girl reaches standard sixth, she will get Rs 3000, at standard 8 she will get Rs 5000, at standard 10 she will get Rs 7000 and at standard 12th she will get Rs 8000. When the girl attains the age of 21 years she will get Rs 2 lakhs. The CM lauded the Rani Laxmibai bravery awards for women and children welfare fund and asked the department to propose for these benefits to such women whose husbands are alcoholic and they have no other source of income. He has directed the department concerned to double the amount of monthly pension for widows. Mr Adityanath said in case, a widow opts for remarriage, she will now get Rs 51,000 in place of Rs 11,000 and the dowry-victim would also get Rs 500 as financial assistance per month besides one time payment of Rs 10,000. UNI