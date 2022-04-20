UP govt to offer holiday packages to tourists

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will now offer holiday packages to tourists.



The state's forest and tourism departments are preparing the most unique and attractive package for tourists. The package will include forest destinations besides other favourite destinations.

A government spokesman said that these packages will be prepared on the lines of tour majors like Make my Trip and Go-Ibibo.

Through these packages, the state government will promote those places which have the potential to become a tourist destination, but have been neglected by previous governments.

These packages will also provide car facilities for tourists and also guide facility to explain the importance of tourist areas and their history.

The state government is also trying to promote the home stay scheme and help tribal communities in forest areas.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath plans to bring people living in rural and forest areas to the mainstream of employment through home stay scheme.

The scheme will be started in the Terai region as well as in the Bundelkhand and Vindhya region.

According to a senior forest department official, the package for tourists will be arranged from Lucknow, Delhi and Noida. Tourists will also make their booking for the place and they will be provided transport for their destination.

The Yogi government, which had become number one in the country in terms of inflow of domestic tourists in the year 2019, is working on a plan to give more momentum to this campaign.

–IANS