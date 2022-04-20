UP Govt To Offer Bonus And DA To State Employees Before Diwali

Lucknow: Extending a much-awaited relief to the Uttar Pradesh government employees, the Yogi Adityanath government is slated to give the Diwali bonus to around 1.4 million non-gazetted employees by next week.

In a bid to pacify the state employees, who are currently on a war path over their demand for a revival in the old pension, in the wake of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the government decided to c ome up with the move. The government is also expected to announce an additional Dearness Allowances (DA) for all the government employees and pensioners as well, before Diwali. There are around 1.8 million state employees and pensioners who would receive the benefit. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had approved the bonus and DA on Thursday night and the government order will be issued within the next two days, official sources here on Friday confirmed. The employees would receive a bonus for 30 days this year, estimated to be around Rs 7000. UP government will have to face an additional financial burden of Rs 982 crores for extending this benefit to the employees. Besides, Rs 2000 crore will be spent on offering the additional DA to state employees and pensioners. The employees of the aided educational institutions, local bodies, panchayats and others would be eligible for the bonus. UNI