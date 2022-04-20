UP Govt To Lodge FIR Against Builders For Giving Possession To Flat Owners Without Registration

Lucknow: In a major decision, Uttar Pradesh government has decided to lodge FIRs against the builders who have given the possession of the flats to its owners without registration.

Official sources here on Friday said that this decision was taken in view of problems faced by the consumers as well as the government due to loss in the revenue.

According to a government figures, 16,197 flats alone in Gautam Buddha Nagar have been given to the buyers by the builders without registration due to which the government has faced a revenue loss of Rs 475 crores.

Though the concerned builders have been issued notices by the government, but they are yet to react, sources said.

On the other hand, the government has also received complaints from the buyers that they want to go for registration of their flats but the builders were not showing any interest. The collection of government revenue in Guatam Buddha Nagar district was just above 50 per cent mark this fiscal when against the target of Rs 2522 crores, they have just collected Rs 1394.23 crores.

Earlier too, the officials of the stamps and registration department had recommended lodging of FIRs against the builder for violating norms while District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar too have directed to lodge FIRs against the builders. UNI