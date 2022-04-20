UP Govt To Launch Drive For Kisan Credit Card From July 1

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is set to launch a drive in July to make the Kisan Credit Card facility available to the farmers in the state.

State Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi on Saturday here said in light of the decision of the Union government, the state government is set to initiate a drive from July 1 to July 31 to benefit all the eligible farmers with the Kisan Credit Card facility.

This drive will be carried out jointly by banks, Agriculture Department and the Revenue Department. Mr Shahi said through this card, the farmers will be able to meet their necessities related to agriculture and will ensure their participation in the national drive of doubling farmers' income by the year 2022. He assured the banks of providing full assistance in this drive.

The Agriculture Minister said the number of small and marginal farmers in the state has become 2.21 crore which is about 93 per cent of the total agriculture families.

It is the government's moral responsibility to provide proper income and employment to these farmers and the government is committed towards achieving this goal, he asserted. UNI