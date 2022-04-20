UP Govt To Join Hands With SIDBI For ODOP

Lucknow: The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises department (MSME) of Uttar Pradesh will sign a contract with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) to strengthen the most emphasised scheme of Yogi Adityanath government, the One District One Project (ODOP).

Speaking with UNI here on Sunday, Principle Secretary of MSME Navneet Sehgal said that under the contract, the SIDBI will design elaborated schemes for development of small and medium industries in the state. Initially, the SIDBI will help the state government to accumulate, manage and execute dedicated venture fund of Rs 100 crore for financial needs of MSME units linked with ODOP, which will benefit all associated ODOP value chain units.

Mr Sehgal said under the ODOP scheme, the UP government was emphasising on promotion of traditional special products of every district and provide them a bigger market not only in the country, but across the world.

As all ODOP units fall under the MSME sector, the SIDBI was working on a five-year plan for the reformation of MSME sector. The plan based on scientific methods will focus on contemporary activities of industrial cluster, possibilities, ease of loaning and analysis of its social-economic statistics. A dedicated team of SIDBI will focus of execution and regular review of scheme. The team will handover a detailed report to the high level committee, consisting of senior officers of the state government and the SIDBI, headed by the Principle Secretary of the MSME department.

He said the government was providing modern toolkit to the potters, blacksmiths, tailors, barbers, goldsmiths, cobblers and construction labours under the Vishwakarma Shram Samman scheme. The SIDBI will further help beneficiaries of the scheme, to meet out their financial needs.

Mr Sehgal said that to strengthen the ODOP scheme further, an export plan will be prepared for every district.

He said that MoUs were signed with several online platforms, including Flipcart and Alibaba, to provide bigger market for products of ODOP. He said the government will also launch a website to provide them online market for such products.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed to develop all districts of the country as export hub. In the same reference, the Central department of Commerce has written to the state government, to prepare a working plan for such export hub. UNI