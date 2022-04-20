UP Govt To Increase Retirement Age Of Doctors To 70 Yrs

Lucknow: In a major boost to the medical education facilities in the state, Uttar Pradesh government is in the process of hiking the retirement age of the senior government doctors engaged in the medical colleges and university from the present 65 years to 70 years. "We are making several moves to improve the health facilities in the state and this could be one of them," confirmed UP Health Minister Sidharthannath Singh while talking to UNI here. Though he refused to give any details, but said there are several proposals which will come before the state cabinet meeting very soon. However, a senior health official said here today that increase in the age of the retirement of the government doctors to 70 years from the present 65 years was on the cards along with other major changes. According to government figures, 365 posts of teachers in the 12 medical colleges in the state are vacant, out of the total sanctioned posts of 1,745 The situation in the government-run hospitals, including the community health centres and primary health centres, is very bad where there is acute shortage of doctors. Though the government is appointing retired doctors on contract basis to run the hospitals along with recruiting the new ones, still the situation has not improved. UNI