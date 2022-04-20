UP Govt To Hold Workshops Tomorrow For Welfare Of Farmers

Lucknow: To help farmers increase crop production and augment their income, the Uttar Pradesh government will organise workshops tomorrow across the state.

Kisan Kalyan Karyashalas (workshop for welfare of farmers) will be held at all the state's development blocks tomorrow, Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi told reporters here.

The minister said, "A number of departments, including the agriculture department, of the state government are conducting the day-long workshops." Information about various welfare measures and programmes of the departments and the Centre pertaining to farmers will be disseminated at the workshops, Shahi said.

"Apart from this, agriculture scientists will visit 500 places in the state and hold direct interactions with farmers, briefing them about high yielding variety of seeds and modern agricultural techniques," he said.

Lectures will also be delivered to farmers so that they can derive benefits from multiple cropping, which will help them in increasing their income, Shahi said.

"Seven progressive farmers from every block will also be honoured on the occasion. This will include a woman farmer and a farmer belonging to the scheduled castes category," he said.

The minister said ministers, MLAs and MPs from the state have been urged to participate in the workshops.

He also appealed to farmers to participate in the workshops.

"Success stories of farmers will be told to farmers by the farmers. This will definitely act as a source of inspiration," Shahi said. Along with the agriculture department, the BJP's farmers' wing and office bearers of the party's district unit will also be participate in the event, he said.