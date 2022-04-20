UP Govt To Go The E-Office Way

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh cabinet has decided to bring all state government offices under the e-Office system by August 15 to minimise the use of paper, a spokesperson said today.

The decision, aimed at converting government departments into less paper offices, was taken at a cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath yesterday, the spokesperson said.

e-Office is a 'product suit' developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) that helps in faster clearance of files and envisions a paper-less office.

The cabinet also approved proposals to establish medical colleges attached with the existing district or referral hospitals in Siddharthnagar, Etah, Ghazipur and Fatehpur.

A decision was also taken to implement the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Swasthya Suraksha Mission (PMRSSM) for extending medical facilities to the deprived, backward and economically weaker sections of society.

Among other important decisions, the cabinet cleared the proposals for providing up to 50 per cent subsidy on purchase of certified seeds to farmers and implementation of Integrated Scheme for School Education, he added. PTI