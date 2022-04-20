UP Govt To Go For Fresh Social, Economic Survey

Lucknow: With an aim to reach out to poor people, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to carry out a new survey of social and economically deprived people, so that they can avail the benefits of Aayushman Bharat scheme, by including those beneficiaries, who have been left out because they are not part of the Social Economic and Caste Census (SECC), carried out in 2011.

The decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting, held here on Tuesday.

A source said here that it was discussed during the Cabinet meeting that many beneficiaries of the Aayushman Bharat scheme were left out because they were not part of the SECC. So, the Government decided to go for a new survey and extend benefits of the scheme to the people who deserve to get it but are left out.

''The survey carried out by Rural Development department has shown that over 10 lakh people have been deprived of this benefit. The District Magistrate has been made the nodal agency to carry out the survey,'' the official said.

Under this highly ambitious scheme, the poor are eligible for around Rs five lakh treatment in state-run or the empanelled private hospitals. Major treatments like that of kidney, heart and liver are done under this scheme. Earlier, the poor identified under the SECC were eligible but many of the beneficiaries were left out raising a big question over the success of the project. "The BJP government has made an attempt to extend this benefit to all who need it and therefore, has decided to carry out a survey," the government official said.

In another decision, the government has decided to expedite the process to provide piped potable water to the people in Bundelkhand and Vindhyachal regions of the state. The consultants have been appointed to finalise the projects in seven districts of Bundelkhand regions and two of Vidhayachal regions. Government has earmarked Rs 736.89 crore for this scheme.

Government has also introduced land pooling system for the Awas Vikas to meet the demand of land for construction of residential houses. As a pilot project the land pooling will start with 25 acre of land. The project will have a 18 meter road designed for the residential colony.

In another decision government has also decoded to extend the air strip in Ayodhya as airport. Government has earmarked Rs 640 crore for this project.

Government has also decided to extend benefits in land acquisition to Hindustan fertilizers and Chemical ltd in Gorakhpur. The Company will get waiver on the stamp duty. Government has also approved the revised estimate for construction of Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical sciences in Lucknow. Over Rs 382 crore has bene approved for this project.

The state cabinet has also given an approval to uttar Pradesh micro and small technology (upgradation) scheme. It has also sanctioned extension of date for relief to sugar industries. UNI