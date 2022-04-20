UP Govt To Give Rs 1000 To COVID-19 Affected Daily Wage Workers

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government is set to give Rs 1,000 as a compensation to around 8 million daily wage workers in the state who have been affected from the coronavirus.

A high level committee of the state government headed by state finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, in its meeting on Thursday had sent its report to chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The government is slated to make an announcement on Friday about the decision, official sources here said. According to sources, the committee has suggested that around 80 lakh daily wage workers could be given Rs 1000 as an interim financial help after coronavirus broke out in the state.

Among the daily wage registered workers, 20 lakhs are of the state labour department, and 16 lakh daily wage scavengers of the urban development department.

It has also been suggested that the payment should be made through RTGS directly in to the bank account of the labourers. UP CM on Tuesday last in his cabinet meeting had announced to provide financial help to the daily wage worker and set up the committee for suggesting ways and means. UNI