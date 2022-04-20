UP Govt To Give Good Infrastructure For Food Processing: Deputy CM

Lucknow: Inviting investors to invest in Food Processing sector, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said that this Government will not only provide them good infrastructure but will also ensure their security and well being.

Addressing a session on the Food Processing Industry during the second Ground Breaking Ceremony here on Sunday, Mr Maurya said that this sector has the highest potential of trade and employment and help the state to make a turn around.

"This sector has vast prospect for capital investment, employment generation and augmenting rural income. In India so far as production of food grains, horticultural crops and milk is concerned Uttar Pradesh occupies a prominent place because of a huge market, low production cost, human resource and sufficient availability of raw material," Minister said.

He said in view of the production of the abundance of food grains, horticultural produce, milk and other agricultural produce it has become all the more pertinent for Uttar Pradesh to make available processed food products to the common people by converting the surplus produce into a value added chain.

"In the backdrop of rather easily available workforce, a large quantity of produce worth processing and immense possibilities of employment generation in the state, the Uttar Pradesh Food Processing Policy is formed to ensure well planned development of food processing industry in the state," he said.

Asking investors to invest in UP he said that there are ample possibilities for setting up horticulture and food processing based industries and that is why Uttar Pradesh Government is determined to develop the state as a food park state, he said. Elaborating on the commitment of the Yogi Government to provide best facilities to the investors he said that besides providing them with quality road and electricity, safety of the investors would be government's priority.

"Food Processing sector has always been the well-sought after sector for the investors. During the First Ground Breaking ceremony investment worth Rs 3550 crore was made in 14 schemes while in second ground breaking ceremony 41 projects worth Rs 3064 crore are proposed," he said adding that of this 18 projects worth Rs 2000 crore deals with sugar mills, milk and agro processing units.

He further said that Food Processing units will help the educated youth to get employment at their door steps and this will stop the flight of people from village to the cities.

The session was also addressed by Principal secretary Food Processing Sudhir Garg, Director Horticulture and Food Processing S B Sharma, President Pepsico India holding Ahmad Sheikh, Managing Director C.P. Milk and Food Product Pvt Ltd Jai Kumar Jaiswal, Vice-president Rinaik India pvt Ltd Nirdosh Sharma, MD, Nandanvan Mega Food Park Pvt Ltd Ambuj Chaturvedi and Chief General manager NABARD Shankar A pandey. UNI