UP Govt To Give Free Land For Kendriya Vidyalaya In Fatehpur

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved a proposal to provide free land for a new Kendriya Vidyalaya in Fatehpur district.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting here which was chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

State government spokesperson and MSME minister Sidhartha Nath Singh told reporters here that the 5.37 acres of land for the Kendriya Vidyalaya will be given free of cost. The land is situated in Madhupuri village. In another decision, the government has upgraded the construction of the Regional Forensic Laboratory in Gorakhpur from Class-B to Class A with an additional cost of Rs 6.56 crores. The cabinet also approved the GST free status for the Hindi film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' which stars Ajay Devgn. The Government Order(GO) making it tax-free was issued on January 15, 2020, but now the cabinet has approved the proposal. The government has approved the proposal to amend the guidelines for the UP District Mining Trust inserting Environment-Friendly and sustainability in mind. Already the trust gets 10 per cent royalty from the mining activities to control environmental degradation caused by mining.

In another decision, the government has also amended the mining Act regulation 2020 and nominated the district magistrate of every district as a nodal officer to fix royalty and give permission for disposal of the waste during the construction of a private building or a non-commercial building. The DM will fix the royalty charges and will approve within a month. UNI



