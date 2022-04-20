UP Govt To Get Up Vigilance Police Stations: Compensation For Divyang Policemen And Fire Brigade Personnel While Performing Duty

Lucknow: In order to make effective curb on corruption in the government offices and other places, Uttar Pradesh government has decided to set up 10 vigilance police stations in the state while has approved compensation for the policemen and fire brigade personnel in case of turning handicap during performing duty.

The decisions were taken in the state cabinet meeting here on Tuesday, chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Briefing media persons, state government spokesperson and energy minister Srikant Sharma said that to make the vigilance department more effective to curb corruption, 10 police stations at the vigilance offices would be set to to maintain secrecy and expedite the case. These police stations would be set up in Lucknow, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Jhansi, Agra, Bareilly and Meerut. Earlier, the state government had similarly set up police stations for Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and Special Investigation Team (SIT).

"After these new vigilance polices stations start functioning then all the vigilance related cases would be registered in these police stations instead of normal police stations," Mr Sharma said.

Meanwhile, at par with the Central government announced for the central para military forces, the UP government has also approved compensation for the policemen and fire brigade personnel turning handicapped while performing his or her duties.

However, the compensation, will be only if the jawan is 50 per cent or above handicapped, to be certified by a government doctor or hospital.

The government already pay Rs 50 lakh in case of death of a policemen during duty.

The rate of compensation for handicapped will be in three slabs. Rs 20 lakh for 80 to 100 per cent disable, Rs 15 lakh for 70 to 79 per cent disable and Rs 10 lakh for 50 to 69 peer cent disable.

In another important decision, on the directive of the court orders, the state government has approved provision to set up Motor Accident tribunal in all the 75 districts.

Mr Sharma said that the tribunal would be headed by an ADJ rank judge and government will spend around Rs 23.75 crores in establishing these tribunals. UNI