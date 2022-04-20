UP Govt To Fund Tending Of Stray Cows

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has announced that funds will be allocated to tend to stray cows in the state, in the wake of the growing menace.

Spokesperson for the state government Shrikant Shara on Tuesday said one lakh cattle will be handed over to 523 registered cow shelters, which have been receiving aid from the state government. "Around 1 lakh cattle will be given to 523 registered cow shelters, which are receiving aid from the state government," Mishra said in a statement. The scheme, "Nirashrit/Besahara Govansh Sahbhagita scheme" was cleared by the state cabinet in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said. The initiative has been taken to provide proper shelter and fodder to cows. For this, the government will give funds to the district magistrates, who will, in turn, allocate Rs 30 per cow to 'actual beneficiaries', including farmers on an everyday basis.

Sharma said the government has also planned to give cattle to those who are willing to take care of them.