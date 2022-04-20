UP Govt To Formulate A Comprehensive Policy For Outsource Employees

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government has decided to formulate a comprehensive policy for hiring the staff through outsource route and protecting their interest with the implementation of the labour laws.

Besides the public sector organisations like the power sector almost all the governments has hired all the staff by outsourcing through HR firms.

The move to formulate policy for the outsource employees has been prompted by the protest by the contractual employees of the UP Power corporation Limited (UPPCL) who are trying to form labour union. The employees called `Samvida Karamchari' earlier this month staged a protest demonstration demanding regularization of their services and end to the exploitation by the contractors. UPPCL has over 50,000 contractual employees.

Official sources here said on Monday the new policy being hammered out is primarily aimed at preempting the exploitation of outsourced employees and streamlining the entire outsourcing process in different government departments. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had recently reviewed the proposed outsourcing policy for services and human resource function. CM had directed officials to ensure that the policy in the works was pragmatic and facilitated hassle-free payment of wages and other benefits to the employees. He underlined that the service providers tasked for outsourcing were mandated for the general welfare of outsourced staffers with regard to medical facilities, wages among others.

The new policy will also require service providers to submit a copy of agreement with the outsourced employees, so that state authorities could also take steps to protect their interests at large and prevent their exploitation.

Meanwhile, the state government is also taking suggestions and feedback from various state employee organizations for incorporating them in policy draft, before it is sent to the cabinet for approval.

Of late, a large number of recruitment in the various government departments are increasingly being done through outsourcing to manpower providers. Since, there is no special policy framework for the purpose, the matrices of wages and the renewal of outsourced employees is rather opaque and in many instances creates controversies. It also purportedly leads to the harassment of youth in the name of jobs, while there is minimum job security and growth prospects.

Recently, the process of such recruitment in class IV grade at the collectorate and tehsil levels in the state had come under cloud and was later scrapped. UP state employees leaders have welcomed the move as it was a good step on part of the state government to formulate a comprehensive policy for the outsourced employees. The power employees leader Shailendra Dubey said we have already demanded for the regularization of all the outsources employees. ``If all the employees cannot be accommodated as regular employees then the government should ensure that the contractual employees get all the benefits of the labour laws including the minimum wages, leave and medical benefits'', said Dubey,

Earlier, NITI Aayog had in April 2017 suggested for the outsourcing of public services to pare dependence on the government administrative machinery. It had even recommended induction of specialists through lateral entry to spur competition in bureaucracy. The Aayog had surmised that dependence on government administrative machinery for the delivery of public services needed to be cut wherever possible. The draft report was then also circulated among the NITI Aayog Governing Council (comprising state chief ministers) for possible action going forward. UNI