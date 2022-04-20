UP Govt To Distribute Masks Among People

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to distribute face masks to citizens of the state for their safety during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Chief Minister with the officials here on Saturday. Official sources here said the government was making preparations to purchase 66 crore triple layer special cloth masks to be distributed to each of the 23 crore people.

These masks would be manufactured in the state itself, thus creating a new Brand UP item in the country, they said.

While the poor will get these masks for free, others would have to purchase it at a reasonable price. These washable masks would most likely be made of Khadi. Every person in the state would get two such masks. The CM also suggested that in rural areas, people can cover their faces with 'Gamchas'.

Meanwhile, the CM has gone strict on distribution of food to the people staying in quarantine shelter homes or other such places.

" All the DMs would be held responsible if someone complains through CM Helpline that they did not get food or it being delivered late," the CM informed the districts. He also fixed timings for delivery of food packets. Lunch packs are to be served between 1000 hrs and 1400 hrs while dinner between 1800 and 2000 hrs. The CM said that he was receiving reports of the DMs regularly and action would be taken against them after the lockdown. "It is the duty of every DM to ensure that no body id deprived of food," the CM added. UNI