UP govt to develop Vindhyavasini temple corridor

Lucknow: After paying attention on the development of Ayodhya, construction of Kashi Vishwanath corridor and beautification of Mathura, the Uttar Pradesh government now plans to develop the Vindhyavasini temple corridor at Vindhyachal in Mirzapur district.

The Vindhyavasini corridor is modelled on the lines of Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi, wherein a 50-feet-wide 'parikrama' (circumambulation route) around the shrine of goddess Vindhyavasini will be constructed.

The temple at present is surrounded by buildings and narrow lanes and bylanes and pilgrims have to walk through them while doing a 'parikrama' of the temple.

A Tourism Department official said: "The 50-feet-wide corridor will be developed on over 2,500 square metres of area around the temple. Around 90 residential and commercial buildings in the area will have to make way for the corridor, which will be equipped with all civic facilities. There is a plan to widen all roads in Vindhyachal too."

At the Vindhyavasini temple, which attracts pilgrims from far and wide, the religious congregations peak during Navratri, a nine-day sacred period as per Hindu beliefs, when devotees offer prayers to the goddess.

There are also plans to attract tourists to picturesque waterfalls in the district such as Vindham, Kusiyara, and Tada.

–IANS