UP Govt To Create Quarantine Facility For 15 Lakh People

Lucknow:Anticipating surge of cases of Covid 19 any time, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to prepare quarantine facility for around 15 lakh people in the state.

The CM gave these directions after his video conferencing with Prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning.

State additional chief secretary, home, Awnish Awasthi told reporters here that the CM has asked all the districts to make arrangement for housing 10,000 to 15,000 people in quarantine centres in their districts immediately. "CM wants that the state should have an arrangements to house around 10 to 15 lakh people in these quarantine centres, which should be geo tagged," he said.

Mr Awasthi said that the CM while reviewing the situation in the state with his Team 11 officials after interacting with PM, asked that all the dedicated Covid hospitals should have adequate PPE kits and N95 masks along with other equipment to prevent the medicos getting infected.

"All the medical colleges, 52 in numbers should be made dedicated Covid hospital whereas every district should have at least one dedicated Covid hospital," the CM said.

The ACS said out of around 400 hotspots in the state, several of them have been taken out from the hotspot list after there were no fresh case in the past 28 days. Two new 2 hotspots detected in Lucknow.

He claimed that UP has shown a good result in containing the Coronavirus in comparison to other states in the country. "The number of positive cases per 10 lakh population in UP is much lower compared to other states and similarly death rate is also low," he further claimed. UNI