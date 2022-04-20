UP govt to create land bank for setting up industries

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has called for starting businesses by creating a huge land bank in the state. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avnish Kumar Awasthi, while speaking to the media on Wednesday, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already pointed out that the state has a large land mass and a large part of it is land bank, which belongs to the government.

He said this land belongs to various state agencies -- Revenue, Irrigation and Industry Departments. The work of marking such land will start soon. These lands will be used for setting up industries, he said.

"The Uttar Pradesh government is continuously working to bring back the migrants by communicating with the Railway Ministry. In such a situation, no one should travel on foot. So far more than 4 lakh people have been brought back by the state government. Our efforts to bring others will continue," he said.

Awasthi said that in a meeting, the Chief Minister had told officers to treat the workers coming from other states with respect. "In some cases, it was found that migrant workers were not treated well by the authorities. The Chief Minister ordered strict action against such officials," Awasthi said.

He said the Chief Minister, while emphasizing industrial development, has directed the Industrial Development Department to bring sectoral policy at the earliest. "The CM once again directed strict adherence to the lockdown in Kanpur, Meerut and Agra where cases have spiked. He has also ordered upgrading the health infrastructure in the three districts," Awasthi said.

The CM also ordered sending back people from other states as they have expressed their desire to go to their home state on the Janusunwai portal. "Prepare to send such people by issuing e-passes. The number of such people is around 2.5 lakh," Awasthi said quoting the CM.

In Uttar Pradesh, now 44 stations have been made ready for Shramik Special trains, Awasthi said, adding about 4 lakh people have come by bus and trains so far.

--IANS