UP Govt To Crackdown On Power Theft; 6 Villages Left To Be Electrified: Piyush Goyal

Lucknow: A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi, Mr Goyal today warned that UP has planned to go for major drive against power theft and said only six villages in the state were left without electrification. "The UP CM has informed me that several steps have been taken against the power defaulter and those who are not paying the bills. Special drive has been started and in coming days no one would be spared involved in power theft. Special police stations for power theft would also be set up in UP like Gujarat while smart electric meters would be installed to prevent power theft," he said. Addressing a video press conference from New Delhi on the third anniversary of the Narendra Modi government, Mr Goyal said after the BJP government came to power in the state, several power reforms steps have been taken. "We have discussed the power road map of UP besides to tap around 10,000 megawatt solar power by 2022," he said. "We discussed over the generation, transmission and distribution sectors of UP besides taking up the issue of power for all. The UP CM has informed me that he has a plan to provide each household of the state with uninterrupted power by 2022," the Union Minister added. He also mentioned without taking any names that a politician in a particular area was misusing power during the previous regime and was caught when the power changed in March. "Such menace has to be stopped and political interference has to be prevented," he added. Talking about the rural electrification in UP, he said against the total 1,529 villages left to be energized 1470 have been done with except for 23 villages electrified between 2010 and 2014, the rest of 1,364 villages were electrified during the Narendra Modi regime in past three years. "Now only six villages in UP are left to be energized as in 53 villages there is no population," he added. Commenting on the solar potential in UP, he said Bundelkhand and some other regions have wide potential. "I have also asked the UP government to identify barren lands for the use of solar power so that the unused land get used for power," he added. The Union Minister narrated in detail about the achievements of the government in three-year rule besides presented a road map for the future.

UNI