UP Govt To Construct VVIP Guest Houses In Ayodhya And Prayagraj

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh has announced plans to construct guest houses in the holy cities of Ayodhya and Prayagraj as the establishment of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple has increased the number of distinguished visitors to the city, making secure and comfortable lodging a priority.

The Chief Minister reviewed the presentation regarding the construction site, layouts, facilities, and decorations of these guest houses on Friday.

During a meeting with officials from the estate Department, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for guest houses with excellent standards of security and convenience in Ayodhya to accommodate dignitaries such as the President, Prime Minister, and Governor, as well as other important visitors from around the world.

Similarly, the Chief Minister highlighted the necessity for a fully equipped guest house in Prayagraj to host notable guests, instructing that the construction process should start as soon as possible.

Discussing the proposed guest house in Ayodhya, the Chief Minister said that the land of the Tourism Department on the banks of the Saryu River in Ayodhya would be ideal. The guest house would cover about three and a half acres and feature architectural elements reflecting Vaishnava traditions. He mentioned that the building should not be taller than the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in any case.

In Prayagraj, the proposed guest house will be located on Maharshi Dayanand Marg, covering around 10,300 square meters. It will include amenities like conference halls, dining areas, and canteens.

The Chief Minister further said that keeping in mind the arrival of VIP guests, there should be proper parking arrangements in both the guest houses. He mentioned that there should also be ODOP blocks in the guest houses so that the visitors can get acquainted with the diverse handicrafts of the state. —ANI