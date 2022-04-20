UP Govt To Construct Four Statues, Two Each In Lucknow And Gorakhpur

Lucknow: After finalising the details for the construction of a 221-metre long statue of Ram in Ayodhya , Uttar Pradesh government has now decided to construct four more statues in the state, two each in Lucknow and Gorakhpur.

According to official sources here on Saturday, a 25 feet tall statue of Former Prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be constructed at Lok Bhawan in the state capital while a statue of Swami Vivekananda will come up at the Rajbhawan.

In Gorakhpur, statues of Mahant Digvijaynath and Mahant Avaidhnath, the gurus of chief minister Yogi Adityanath would be erected at educational institutions.

All the three statues would be of the height of 12.5 feet while of Atal Bihari Vajpayee would be of 25 feet .

A decision on this matter was already taken on November 11 and special secretary of culture department Shishir issued a government order to this effect recently.

During Diwali, UP government had announced to construct a 151 meter tall statue of Lord Ram on the banks of Saryu river in Ayodhya. UNI